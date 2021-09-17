News / Nation

Welcome back, taikonauts! But wait, take a quarantine first

Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:45 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
Unlikely they caught a virus, but their immune system might have changed after the long flight, said an Astronaut Center of China official.
Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:45 UTC+8, 2021-09-17       0
SSI ļʱ

Three Chinese taikonauts will be quarantined on arrival back to Earth from a long "business trip" as their immunity might have been compromised during their time in space, an official said.

"It's unlikely that they got infected with some virus during their flight. But their immune system might have changed slightly after a long period of flight," said Huang Weifen, deputy chief designer at the Astronaut Center of China, in an interview with China Central Television today.

"The quarantine is intended to keep them safe and sound," Huang added.

The complex and stressful tasks undertaken by taikonauts can have varying degrees of impact on their physiology and psychology, and when this impact is reflected back to the human brain, it rapidly activates two types of stress hormones in the body, China Science and Technology Museum said.

These two types of hormones tend to bind to the hormone receptors of immune cells and thus reduce the cells' functions, leading to a decrease in human immunity.

Secondly, under the influence of the space microgravity environment, the overall structure of T lymphocytes, which are closely related to the human immune function, will change and become less active, making the taikonauts vulnerable to viruses.

Moreover, in the space radiation environment, some microorganisms may also mutate, becoming stronger variants.

During the quarantine, medical staff will do a thorough examination and health assessment of their bodies to help the taikonauts' physical indicators return to pre-flight status as soon as possible.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     