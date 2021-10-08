﻿
News / Nation

Downpours damage wall of China's Pingyao ancient town

Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0
Heavy rains in north China's Shanxi Province have damaged a wall section of the ancient town of Pingyao, and repair work is underway, local authorities said Thursday.
Xinhua
  12:12 UTC+8, 2021-10-08       0

Heavy rains in north China's Shanxi Province have damaged a wall section of the ancient town of Pingyao, and repair work is underway, local authorities said Thursday.

The partial collapse, measuring 25 meters in length, happened at an inner-wall section of the town at around 6:30 am Tuesday, causing no casualties, said the publicity department of the Party committee of Pingyao County.

Officials and cultural relics protection experts rushed to the scene in an emergency response to prevent a secondary collapse and protect the safety of residents and tourists.

With a history of 2,700 years, Pingyao is famous for its well-preserved ancient architecture. It was named a world heritage site by UNESCO in 1997.

Continuous downpours are the biggest threat to the open-air clay architecture of the wall.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     