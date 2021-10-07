﻿
Chinese ambassador invites Americans to get immersive experience of China after pandemic

Xinhua
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Wednesday encouraged Americans to go to China and get "an immersive experience" of the country once the situation allows.
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang on Wednesday encouraged Americans to go to China and get "an immersive experience" of the fast-evolving country once the situation allows.

"Today's forum is about tourism, hospitality and cultural exchange between China and the US, which are the foundation for the mutual understanding and correct perception of the two peoples," Qin said in his keynote speech at an online Forum on Tourism, Hospitality and Cultural Exchange held by the US-Asia Institute and Las Vegas Sands Corp.

"To get a true, multi-dimensional and panoramic view of China, I encourage you to go to China and get an immersive experience of my country. I hope that the pandemic will be over soon, so that you can go there for study, work and fun," Qin said.

He offered some tips for potential American visitors to China, including carrying a smart phone as scanning QR codes is more convenient when taking buses, high-speed trains, planes, or ships, or just riding a shared bike, and taking one's driving license in a bid to rent a shared new-energy car on the street.

As many Americans cannot visit China in person now during the COVID-19 pandemic, Qin suggested they make good use of Internet resources, take a virtual tour of China's places of interest like the Forbidden City, try some live streaming shopping and improve their Chinese language skills with interactive learning apps.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
