China issues white paper on biodiversity conservation

China's State Council Information Office Friday issued a white paper to introduce the country's actions on biodiversity conservation and share its achievements in the sector.

The white paper, titled "Biodiversity Conservation in China," said that China preserves biodiversity with creative and up-to-date measures, forming a new pattern of biodiversity conservation.

In addressing biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, China upholds the philosophy of harmonious coexistence between humanity and nature, prioritizing biodiversity conservation and seeking green development, the document said.

The country has proposed and implemented a raft of measures to increase the efficiency of biodiversity conservation, including building the national parks system, setting red lines for ecological conservation, and strengthening in-situ and ex-situ conservation, it said.

As part of efforts to improve biodiversity governance, China has elevated biodiversity conservation to a national strategy and incorporated it into mid- and long-term plans of all regions and fields.

China firmly practices multilateralism and actively carries out international cooperation on biodiversity conservation through extensive consultations to build consensus, contributing solutions to global biodiversity conservation, said the white paper.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Han Jing
