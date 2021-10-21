Chinese mainland reports 13 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Gansu, four in Ningxia, and two each in Inner Mongolia and Hubei, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 13 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, five were reported in Gansu, four in Ningxia, and two each in Inner Mongolia and Hubei, the commission said.

Also reported were eight new imported cases, of which six were reported in Shanghai, and one each in Henan and Guangdong.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.