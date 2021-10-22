Not on my bus! Driver hailed for halting virus after insisting on tests

Four tourists in the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region test positive for coronavirus after bus driver insisted they got checked before continuing the journey.

A tourist group bus driver has been praised by netizens for insisting that 10 tourists from Zhejiang Province traveling in Ningxia take a nucleic acid test, local media reported yesterday.

Four of the tourists subsequently tested positive, the report said, and bus driver Dong Wenjun has been applauded for stopping the spread of the virus.

Dong heard on October 18 the news about a positive case returning to Yinchuan, capital city of the Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.



On the same day, he found out the tour group he would be driving to scenic areas and restaurants had not undergone nucleic acid tests.

So he insisted the whole group take the tests before having a meal.

The group members had originally planned to take a bullet train back to Zhejiang Province on the morning of October 19.

Dong is now undergoing quarantine and said he wasn't interested in being famous, he only wanted to get back home safe and healthy.