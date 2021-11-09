﻿
News / Nation

Chinese scholar fights off armed attacker in US with kung fu

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
A Chinese professor who was visiting the University of Southern California fought off armed robberies twice with Chinese kung fu near Los Angeles Chinatown in the US.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Zhihan Wang Qingchu
  14:02 UTC+8, 2021-11-09       0
Chinese scholar fights off armed attacker in US with kung fu
World Journal

In the interview with World Journal, Zhou recreates the scene of him fighting off the first attempted armed robbery.

A Chinese professor who was visiting the University of Southern California fought off armed robberies twice with Chinese kung fu near Los Angeles Chinatown in the US on November 1, reported World Journal, a Chinese-language news website in the US.

Professor, Zhou Pigai, from Xiangtan University in central China's Hunan Province, was walking with a suitcase and backpack on November 1 when the robbery happened.

As Zhou was standing at the corner, a man in black and wearing a black mask rushed out of a black pickup truck and pointed a gun at him, he told World Journal.

He knocked down the robber using Chinese martial arts and ran away from the scene, he said.

Chinese scholar fights off armed attacker in US with kung fu
World Journal

Zhou takes a photo to check his wounds after the robbery happened near Chinatown in Los Angeles on November 1.

Getting back to the main street, Zhou used his phone to check the wounds on his face as he felt blood dripping down his face.

However, just as he put down his phone, the robber caught up and held a gun to Zhou's head again.

Zhou intended to give up the suitcase for his safety but defended himself again as the robber tried to grab his backpack with his laptop and other valuables in it.

Realizing that he could not fight Zhou, the robber took the suitcase and escaped the scene by truck.

With the help of local Chinese people in Chinatown, Zhou reported the incident to the police.

Zhou told World Journal that he had learned martial arts before and knew from the first fight that the robber could not overpower him, so he chose to fight.

Chinese scholar fights off armed attacker in US with kung fu
Xiaoxiang Morning Post

Zhou reports the crime to local police in the US.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     