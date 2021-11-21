﻿
News / Nation

China to downgrade diplomatic relations with Lithuania to charge d'affaire. How many diplomatic relation levels are there in China?

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
There are five diplomatic levels in China - establishing an alliance, sending an ambassador to a receiving country; charge d'affaire; breaking diplomatic ties, and war.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  20:57 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
China to downgrade diplomatic relations with Lithuania to charge d'affaire. How many diplomatic relation levels are there in China?

China has decided to downgrade diplomatic relations with Lithuania to the level of charge d'affaires, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

According to a statement of the ministry, on November 18, Lithuania allowed the Taiwan authorities to set up a "Taiwanese Representative Office in Lithuania in disregard of China's strong protest and repeated representations. The act undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs.

What does charge d'affaire mean and how many diplomatic levels are there?

Charge d'affaire, is a diplomat who serves as an embassy's chief of mission in the absence of the ambassador. The term is French for "in charge of business," the affaires or business being the ordinary duty of an ambassador.

However, the term charge d'affaire can also mean a diplomatic relation level between two countries. There are five widely recognized diplomatic relation levels in China, which are, from the most friendly, establishing an alliance, sending an ambassador to a receiving country; charge d'affaire; breaking diplomatic ties, and war.

In terms of diplomatic rank, charges d'affaire are outranked by ambassadors, the head of a mission who is accredited to the receiving country's head of state, who heads an embassy and usually is headquartered in the receiving state's capital; and minister, head of legation rather than an embassy, who is accredited to the receiving country's government.

After World War II, the embassy became the standard form of diplomatic mission, and the rank of minister is now obsolete. Many countries use the title minister-counsellor to refer to the deputy head of a mission, according to the current system of diplomatic ranks established by the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations (1961).

In China, a charge d'affaire can be accredited by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, but an ambassador has to be accredited by the current president.

Prior to the diplomatic relation level downgrade, in August, China had recalled its ambassador to Lithuania Shen Zhifei over the same issue from Vilnius. It demanded that Lithuania's envoy leave Beijing.

China has appointed Qu Bohua as the charge d'affaires ad interim to temporarily handle diplomatic relations with Lithuania.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     