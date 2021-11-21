﻿
Chinese mainland reports 4 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  10:25 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
Saturday also saw reports of 13 imported cases in seven provincial-level regions.
The Chinese mainland on Saturday reported four new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Sunday.

Of the four local cases, three were reported in Liaoning and one in Yunnan, the commission said.

Saturday also saw reports of 13 imported cases in seven provincial-level regions, it said.

One new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Saturday, said the commission.

No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Saturday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,467 by Saturday, including 1,098 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 12 were in severe condition.

A total of 92,733 patients had been discharged from hospitals following recovery on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of eight asymptomatic cases were newly reported Saturday, all from outside the mainland. There were a total of 479 asymptomatic cases, including 339 arriving from outside the mainland, under medical observation as of Saturday.

﻿
﻿
