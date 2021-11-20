Reservations now needed to visit Tian'anmen Square

People will need to make reservations to visit Beijing's Tian'anmen Square starting from December 15, in order to maintain order, and control traffic, during the pandemic.

All individuals are required to make reservations in advance, while travel agencies will reserve for group travelers.

People can reserve their trips in the next 10 days at WeChat mini programs 天安门广场预约参观 and 京城之约, and mobile phone apps 北京通,北京日报 and 北京时间, or visit http://yuyue.tamgw.beijing.gov.cn.

Those who don't have access to these online platforms can ask staffers at the site for help.

Each day is divided into four time slots: Flag-raising (one hour prior to the flag-raising ceremony to its end), morning (from the end of the flag-raising ceremony to 12pm), afternoon (12pm to closure) and flag-lowering (one hour prior to flag-lowering ceremony to closure).