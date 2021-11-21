Over 2.43 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Chinese mainland
16:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-21 0
More than 2.43 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
16:05 UTC+8, 2021-11-21 0
More than 2.43 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine had been administered on the Chinese mainland as of Saturday, data from the National Health Commission showed Sunday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Chen Xiaoli
Special Reports