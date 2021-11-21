﻿
News / Nation

Over 85 pct young Chinese intend to have side jobs: survey

Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0
A recent survey by China Youth Daily shows that 85.5 percent of young Chinese are willing to take up side jobs.
Xinhua
  22:08 UTC+8, 2021-11-21       0

A recent survey by China Youth Daily shows that 85.5 percent of young Chinese are willing to take up side jobs.

Of the 2,454 respondents aged from 18 to 35, nearly 12 percent have already had a side job in addition to their full-time work.

Nearly 82 percent of the respondents found that more young people are taking up side jobs, with popular choices including online business, being Internet celebrities, and selling online courses.

Among the people surveyed, 63.8 percent said that the capability of overall planning is vital to side hustles.

The attitude toward having side hustles varies among young people. About 72 percent believe that side jobs provide more possibilities, while 63.5 percent said that side hustles enrich spiritual life and offer a more colorful life outside of work.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     