﻿
News / Nation

Man sentenced to jail for running pirated-video platform

Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0
A man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined 1.5 million yuan (about 234,551 US dollars) Monday for running the pirated-video platform YYeTs.com.
Xinhua
  16:54 UTC+8, 2021-11-22       0

A man was sentenced to three and a half years in prison and fined 1.5 million yuan (about 234,551 US dollars) Monday for running the pirated-video platform YYeTs.com. The platform lets users stream and download pirated copies of movies and TV shows.

The sentence was passed at the No.3 intermediate people's court in Shanghai.

The court held that since 2018, Liang Yongping founded two companies and hired several persons to develop and operate the website and apps of YYeTs.com. They downloaded unauthorized videos from foreign websites, translated the videos into Chinese, and uploaded the subtitled videos to their servers for dissemination without the authorization of the copyright owners.

They made illegal profits by charging membership and advertising fees and selling portable hard drives, storing these pirated videos.

The court heard that YYeTs.com posted a total of 32,824 copies of unauthorized videos on its website and apps, accumulating 6.83 million members.

From January 2018 to January 2021, their illegal income totaled more than 12 million yuan. On January 6, 2021, Liang was arrested in his residence.

The court said Liang, who played a leading role in the case, infringed on the copyright of the owners and shall be punished under the law. Given that Liang voluntarily confessed to the crimes and paid part of the fine in advance, he was granted leniency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     