Chinese mainland reports 91 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 91 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

The Chinese mainland on Tuesday reported 91 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, all in Inner Mongolia, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Wednesday.

Also reported were 22 new imported cases in six provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported on Tuesday, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 98,824 by Tuesday, including 868 patients still receiving treatment, of whom eight were in severe condition.

A total of 93,320 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 14 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Tuesday, of whom 12 were from outside the mainland.