Beijing reports year-on-year jump in new HIV/AIDS cases

Beijing saw a year-on-year rise in new HIV/AIDS cases during the January-October period of this year, the municipal health authorities said Monday.

A total of 1,654 new HIV/AIDS cases living in the city were reported in the first 10 months of this year, up 17.47 percent year on year, the Beijing Municipal Health Commission said.

The figure, however, was down 25.96 percent from the same period in 2019, it said.

Sexual transmission was blamed for 98 percent of the new cases in the 10-month period, with sexual transmission between homosexuals responsible for 77.27 percent of the total.

The city currently has 24,435 HIV carriers and AIDS patients.

As of October 31, the Chinese capital city had reported 37,070 HIV/AIDS cases since reporting the country's first case in 1985, it said.