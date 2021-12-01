﻿
News / Nation

Beijing Winter Olympics plays pivotal role in bringing world together, says expert

Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0
The Beijing Winter Olympics will play a pivotal role in bringing the world together, says one expert.
Xinhua
  21:27 UTC+8, 2021-12-01       0

The Beijing Winter Olympics will play a pivotal role in bringing the world together, says one expert.

China's commitment to hosting the Winter Olympics in a green, sharing and open manner has set a good example for the world and should be greatly appreciated, as it provides a platform for people from diverse backgrounds to participate, Muhammad Israr Madani, president of International Research Council for Religious Affairs, an Islamabad-based non-governmental organization, told Xinhua in a recent interview.

By carrying forward the Olympic motto of "Faster, Higher, Stronger, Together," China has sent a positive message to the world, and the 2022 Games would be a source of joy for people, especially during times of a pandemic, he said.

Athletes from all around the world including Pakistan are excited and looking forward to participating in the mega sports event, he said.

"I wish that all athletes will join Beijing Winter Olympics to witness this big event and can celebrate it because it will support and help us in the regional connectivity through different games, cultural events," he said.

With the vision of involving 300 million people in winter sports, China has contributed a lot to popularizing winter sports and created huge opportunities for not only Chinese people but also entrepreneurs around the world to invest in various industries, including sports, tourism and media, Madani said.

"Beijing Winter Olympics is a warm-welcomed activity which will create a lot of businesses not only locally, but also globally," he said.

Regarding calls for a boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics from some Western politicians, the expert said politicizing sports is against the spirit of the Olympic Games and doomed to fail.

"Beijing Winter Olympics is a sports activity but not a political one," he said, adding that some forces are attempting to sabotage the event by distorting facts and leveling groundless allegations against China.

Madani said that he is confident that the event will go off without a hitch, adding people will move forward and focus on the Olympics, "which is a very healthy activity for our next generation".

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

District

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     