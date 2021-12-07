Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 55 were reported in Inner Mongolia, two each in Heilongjiang and Yunnan and one in Zhejiang.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Of the new local cases, 55 were reported in Inner Mongolia, two each in Heilongjiang and Yunnan and one in Zhejiang.

Also reported were 34 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Two new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported in Shanghai and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Monday, it added.