China urges EU to uphold strategic autonomy, practice true multilateralism

  22:00 UTC+8, 2021-12-06
A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Monday urged the European Union to adhere to strategic autonomy, distinguish right from wrong and practice multilateralism in real sense.

Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks during a regular press briefing when asked to comment on reports saying that Hungary rejected an offer from other EU countries to make a joint contribution to the "Summit for Democracy" to be hosted by the United States.

The hosting of the so-called "Summit for Democracy" is actually an act of bullying against the democratic systems of other countries, Zhao said, adding that it is selfish of the United States to form cliques and incite division and confrontation in the international community.

The US true intention is to privatize, politicize and weaponize democracy and use it as a tool to advance its geostrategic agenda, Zhao said.

Noting that the EU is an important independent force in a multipolar world, Zhao said it should uphold strategic autonomy, distinguish right from wrong and practice true multilateralism so as to inject stability and positive energy into the world.

