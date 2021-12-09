News / Nation

Chinese astronauts give lecture from space

Xinhua
  16:53 UTC+8, 2021-12-09       0
3 Chinese astronauts of the Shenzhou-13 mission gave a special lecture from China's space station Tianhe to students on Earth.

A special lecture kicked off Thursday afternoon at China's space station, given by the Shenzhou-13 crew members Zhai Zhigang, Wang Yaping and Ye Guangfu to students on Earth.

After introducing their living and working scenes in the space station, they began to demonstrate science experiments. They also have real-time Q&A with the students via video call, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

The primary ground classroom is at the China Science and Technology Museum. Classrooms are also set up in Nanning of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, Wenchuan County of Sichuan Province, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The three Chinese astronauts went into space onboard the Shenzhou-13 spaceship and entered the country's space station on October 16, embarking on the country's longest-ever crewed mission for space station construction.

In June 2013, Chinese female astronaut Wang Yaping, assisted by the other two crew members aboard the Shenzhou-10 spacecraft, delivered the country's first live space lecture to over 60 million schoolchildren across China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhou Anna
