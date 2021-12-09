Shenzhen suffers severe water shortage, with worst drought since 1979

The dual impact of severe drought and rapid growth of the city's water demand is making water supply a severe issue this winter and next spring.

Shenzhen has warned its residents of water shortage lasting into next spring as the city is suffering the worst drought since its establishment in 1979, Shenzhen Water Authority said on Wednesday.

More than 90 percent of the southern Chinese city's drinking water is channelled from Dongjiang River but it has suffered from continuous droughts for two consecutive years.

The city activated a level-IV emergency response for drought-resistance on November 17.

Zhang Jian'an, director of the authority's water resources management department, said the Dongjiang River basin is experiencing the worst drought since 1963.

Meanwhile, the city's tap water demand is strong, and water supply volume remains high. Compared with last year, the water supply has increased by 9.3 percent, which is much higher than the previous average increase of 2 percent.

It is estimated that this year's tap water supply will reach 1.94 billion cubic meters, an increase of 150 million cubic meters from last year.



A proposal was issued by the local authority on December 7 to encourage all citizens to save water.

It is predicted by relevant authorities that half of the city's water consumption shortfall of 1 million cubic meters per day during winter and spring can be solved by using emergency reserve water of the reservoir, but the remaining gap needs to be resolved through reducing water consumption.

To tackle the water shortages, Shenzhen will take various measures such as optimizing water supply scheduling, reducing tap water consumption in green spaces, intensifying water-saving efforts in public institutions and promoting water saving knowledge and skills.