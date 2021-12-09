Zhejiang Province reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

Eighteen cases in Shaoxing are from one funeral and 10 in Ningbo are from a single traditional Chinese medicine moxibustion hall.

The cities of Shaoxing, Hangzhou and Ningbo have reported 59 new local COVID-19 cases, the Zhejiang Province Health Commission said on Thursday.

Shaoxing reported 27 cases, Ningbo 25 and Hangzhou 7. Ten of the Ningbo cases were related to the same traditional Chinese medicine moxibustion hall.

Provincial officials in Shaoxing told reporters on Wednesday, 18 cases there were related to a funeral.

Shanghai reported a local case on Tuesday – a 30-year-old man who took a high-speed train from Shanghai to his home town on December 1 and attended a gathering attended by one infected person.



