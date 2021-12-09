News / Nation

Zhejiang Province reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases

Li Yi
Li Yi
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-09       0
Eighteen cases in Shaoxing are from one funeral and 10 in Ningbo are from a single traditional Chinese medicine moxibustion hall.
Li Yi
Li Yi
  19:56 UTC+8, 2021-12-09       0
Zhejiang Province reports 59 new local COVID-19 cases
Li Yi / SHINE

The cities of Shaoxing, Hangzhou and Ningbo have reported 59 new local COVID-19 cases, the Zhejiang Province Health Commission said on Thursday.

Shaoxing reported 27 cases, Ningbo 25 and Hangzhou 7. Ten of the Ningbo cases were related to the same traditional Chinese medicine moxibustion hall.

Provincial officials in Shaoxing told reporters on Wednesday, 18 cases there were related to a funeral.

Shanghai reported a local case on Tuesday – a 30-year-old man who took a high-speed train from Shanghai to his home town on December 1 and attended a gathering attended by one infected person.


Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhou Anna
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     