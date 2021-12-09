Chinese mainland reports 60 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 42 were reported in Inner Mongolia, 12 in Zhejiang, four in Heilongjiang, and one each in Jiangsu and Yunnan.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 60 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Also reported were 23 new imported cases in eight provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 99,454 by Wednesday, including 1,190 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 24 were in severe condition.

A total of 93,628 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 33 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Wednesday, of whom 20 were from outside the mainland.