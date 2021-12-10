News / Nation

China's Zhejiang reports 78 local COVID-19 infections

Xinhua
  21:12 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
East China's Zhejiang Province logged 37 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 41 asymptomatic cases in three cities between Sunday and 3 pm Friday amid the latest resurgence.
All the local cases were reported in Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou, local authorities told a press conference on Friday.

All the local cases were reported in Ningbo, Shaoxing and Hangzhou, local authorities told a press conference on Friday.

The three cities have imposed restrictions on public activities as part of anti-epidemic measures.

Service has been suspended at theaters, Internet cafes, libraries, museums and similar public venues in Ningbo. Shaoxing has also announced the temporary closure of its Internet cafes and other entertainment venues like KTV bars, dance halls and amusement halls.

Eight urban districts of Hangzhou, the provincial capital, have asked public places, including libraries, museums, theaters and Internet cafes, to limit visitors to no more than half of their total capacity.

Currently, the medium- and high-risk areas for COVID-19 in the three cities have suspended in-person art grading tests.

Meanwhile, Zhejiang will adjust the schedules for each national educational examination to be held in the province, according to the provincial education department.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
