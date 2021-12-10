News / Nation

China, Nicaragua resume diplomatic relations

The Foreign Ministry of Nicaragua announced on Thursday that Nicaragua is breaking "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan.
China and Nicaragua have resumed diplomatic relations today.

Delegations from the two countries held talks in China's Tianjin on Friday.

"The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua declares that it recognizes that in the world there is only one single China," the Foreign Ministry said in an announcement released in Managua.

"The People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government that represents all of China and Taiwan is an inalienable part of the Chinese territory," according to the announcement.

"The Government of the Republic of Nicaragua today breaks diplomatic relations with Taiwan and ceases to have any contact or official relationship," the announcement said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
