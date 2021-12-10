Chinese mainland reports 37 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 24 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, two in Heilongjiang, and one in Shaanxi.

The Chinese mainland on Thursday reported 37 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Friday.

Of the new local cases, 24 were reported in Inner Mongolia, five each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, two in Heilongjiang, and one in Shaanxi, the commission said.

Also reported were 26 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or deaths from COVID-19 were reported, it added.