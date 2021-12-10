Alloy Buddha statues unearthed from ancient tombs in China's Shaanxi

News / Nation

Xinhua
  19:30 UTC+8, 2021-12-10       0
Two alloy Buddha statues and a number of items were excavated from a group of ancient tombs dating to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in northwest China's Shaanxi Province.
Two alloy Buddha statues and a number of items were excavated from a group of ancient tombs dating to the Eastern Han Dynasty (25-220) in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology said Friday.

The tombs were located in Chengren Village, Xianyang City. Six tombs were excavated in May this year.

Two alloy Buddha statues were found in a tomb chamber, one a statue of Shakyamuni measuring 10.5 cm in height, and the other a five-Buddha statue standing 15.8 cm tall.

The two Buddha statues are both copper-tin-lead alloy according to archaeological analysis, said Li Ming, a researcher with the Shaanxi Academy of Archaeology.

More items including potteries and bronzeware were unearthed from the tombs.

"The owner of the graveyard was possibly a county official or landlord, who had certain family influence and economic might," Li said.

"The findings of the Buddha statues are of great significance to the study of the introduction of Buddhist culture to China and its localization in the country," Li added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
