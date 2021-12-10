News / Nation

China lowers costs of COVID-19 nucleic acid tests

China's National Health care Security Administration has instructed public hospitals to further decrease the price of conducting COVID-19 nucleic acid tests.

As of Friday, hospitals in 30 provincial-level regions have lowered prices from 60 yuan (9.41 US dollars) per person for a single test to 40 yuan or less, according to the administration.

The price for testing a group of 10 people should be no more than 10 yuan per person, the administration said.

From Saturday, people in Beijing will pay 35 yuan for a single nucleic acid test and 8 yuan for a group test.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
