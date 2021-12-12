4 dead, 7 missing after freighter sinks off east China coast

Rescuers are searching for seven crew members who have gone missing after their cargo ship sank earlier on Sunday morning off the coast of Yantai City

Rescuers are searching for seven crew members who have gone missing after their cargo ship sank earlier on Sunday morning off the coast of Yantai City, east China's Shandong Province, the Beihai Rescue Bureau of the Ministry of Transport said.

A total of 14 crew members were on board when the accident occurred. The rescue bureau received a report of the accident at 4:43 am

So far, three people have been rescued and four others were found dead.

A rescue helicopter and a rescue vessel have been dispatched to search for the missing crew members.