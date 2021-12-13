News / Nation

China holds state commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims

CGTN
  11:59 UTC+8, 2021-12-13       0
A memorial ceremony is being held at a memorial hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre.
China holds state commemoration for Nanjing Massacre victims
The honor guard escorts the national flag ahead of the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on December 13, 2021.

A memorial ceremony is being held at a memorial hall in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu Province, to mourn the 300,000 victims of the Nanjing Massacre.

In 2014, China's top legislature designated December 13 as the national memorial day for the victims of the Nanjing Massacre, which took place when Japanese troops captured the city on December 13, 1937.

Families of survivors, central government officials and students attended the eighth national memorial ceremony for the massacre victims.

The national flag flew at half-mast in the square, and the people of Nanjing observed one minute of silence.

China's national flag flies at half mast ahead of the national memorial ceremony for the Nanjing Massacre victims at the Memorial Hall of the Victims of the Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders in Nanjing, capital of east China's Jiangsu Province, on December 13, 2021.

China has been trying to preserve survivors' testimonies by recording them in written documents and video footage.

In September, a batch of historical materials was donated to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders as new evidence of these war crimes.

Eighteen items, including several war logs, were collected by Daito Satoshi, the abbot of Enkoji Temple in Japan.

Other items include an official warfare report documenting the brutalities unleashed by the Japanese troops in Nanjing, such as killing prisoners of war and arson, and several war logs recording the activities of a Japanese army from October 1937 to April 1938.

