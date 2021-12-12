China's Tarim oilfield produces over 30-mln-tonne oil, gas equivalent

The Tarim Oilfield of China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), China's leading oil and gas producer, produced more than 30 million tons of oil and gas equivalent this year.

The figure included over 6 million tons of petroleum and 30 billion cubic meters of natural gas, up 920,000 tons of oil and gas equivalent from the same period last year, said the company.

Located in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Tarim Basin is a major petroliferous basin in China.

According to CNPC's Tarim oilfield company, the company has developed and built 32 oil and gas fields, with the total output exceeding 440 million tons over the past 30 plus years.

As a significant natural gas source of the country's West-to-East gas pipelines, the oilfield has sent more than 28.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas to the pipelines and the surrounding areas in southern Xinjiang so far this year.

According to the company's development plan, the Tarim Oilfield will likely further lift its output to 40 million tons of oil and gas equivalent by 2025 and 50 million tons by 2035.