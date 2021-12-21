News / Nation

1,921 regulations filed with China's top legislature for review

Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0
1,921 administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations were filed with China's top legislature for review in the past year.
Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2021-12-21       0

A total of 1,921 administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations were filed with China's top legislature for recording and review in the past year.

The figure was made public during an ongoing session of the National People's Congress Standing Committee. The Legislative Affairs Commission of the NPC Standing Committee on Tuesday submitted a report on its recording and review work in 2021 to the session for deliberation.

Recording and review is the power granted by the Constitution and the law to the NPC Standing Committee to make sure administrative regulations, supervisory regulations, local regulations and judicial interpretations are in line with the Constitution and national laws.

In 2021, the Legislative Affairs Commission launched three special aggregate reviews of normative documents in specific areas. In such a review conducted to facilitate the implementation of China's new birth policy, the commission identified 3,632 normative documents related to family planning that need to be modified or abolished.

A total of 42 normative documents have been revised while 428 have been abolished, according to the report.

The commission also received 6,339 review suggestions from citizens and organizations in 2021, said the report.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     