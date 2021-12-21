TCM therapies to be applied to prevent myopia in children

Chinese health authorities have issued a circular to carry out a pilot program of applying traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapies to prevent myopia among children.

The program will promote therapies such as pressing acupoints on one's ears with TCM pellets in medical institutions and schools in the pilot areas, stated the circular jointly issued by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine.

The trial will start from February 1, 2022 and extend to January 31, 2023.

According to the instructions on using the TCM pellets therapy, released along with the circular, scientific studies have proved that the therapy is effective in relieving asthenopia by relaxing spasms of ciliary and extraocular muscles.

The circular asked the pilot areas to make specific counter-measures for every participant child and track the effects, in order to establish a database for the trial program and ensure its quality.

It also called on the pilot areas to actively create awareness on preventing myopia for children and provide guidance to help build habits crucial for healthy eyesight.