Xinhua

China launched a Long March-7A rocket to place two satellites in space on Thursday.

The rocket blasted off at 6:12pm (Beijing Time) at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in southern Hainan Province and soon sent Shiyan-12 01 and Shiyan-12 02 satellites into preset orbit.

The mission marked the 402nd flight of the Long March carrier rockets.