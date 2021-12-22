News / Nation

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth

Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  18:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
Xinjiang dairy products have become popular amongst younger millennials and Generation Z. The sales of dairy brands from Xinjiang have skyrocketed due to e-commerce popularity.
Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  18:16 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0

Xinjiang dairy products have become popular amongst the young generation, especially amongst younger millennials and Generation Z.

Sales of dairy brands from the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region skyrocketed over 200 percent compared to the previous three quarters during the Double-11 Shopping Festival in 2021, according to data released by Alibaba's Tmall marketplace.

Numerous food reviewers on Chinese social media such as the Twitter-like Weibo and the lifestyle platform Red said that milk and dairy brands such as Maiquer, Garden, Terun, and Xiyuchun tasted very rich and creamy, especially when heated.

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth

Reviews of Xinjiang dairy products on social media.

Competition among dairy products can be quite fierce for Xinjiang's major dairy product companies because a lot of pastures happen to be located within the World Golden Milk Source Belt between latitudes of about 40-50 degrees north. The climate in that region is conducive to the growth of juicy, fresh foraging grass.

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth

Tianshan Pasture in Urumqi.

Why have consumers from other parts of China just learned about the existence of dairy products from Xinjiang in recent years?

One of the reasons is the operation of the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway. The 1,786-kilometer high-speed rail line began operation in 2014, connecting Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu Province, and Xinjiang's capital city of Urumqi. It shortened the time from the 16-hour journey of the slower Lanzhou-Xinjiang Railway to just 9 hours.

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth
Li Yi

The Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway and the locations of some big dairy product companies.

It would take about 10 days before the dairy products reached the shelves of local stores and supermarkets in other parts of China that are far from Xinjiang.

Another reason for dairy's sudden popularity is travel vloggers' promotions of the dairy products in Xinjiang aimed at youth on social media, which then facilitates local milk product companies' cooperation with e-commerce giants such as Alibaba's online marketplace Tmall.

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth

One Douyin user reviews major dairy products from Xinjiang.

Wei Xinpu, general manager of Xinjiang Xiyuchun Dairy Co., said with the cooperation with Tmall, the company's products' sales have increased by 40 percent compared to the previous three quarters, and it's likely that the sales increase will reach 60 percent in the near future.

Gao Xin, one official in charge of Xinjiang dairy products with Tmall, said Tmall's distribution and logistics system has enabled them to make same-day deliveries of dairy products to over 200 China's cities.

Xinjiang dairy products gain popularity among China's youth

A Tmall warehouse stores Xiyuchun milk.

In a recent cold-chain development plan released by the State Council, it was mentioned that a cold-chain distribution network in China would cover remote villages and connect to major domestic and international cold-chain logistics networks by 2025.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Long
Weibo
Twitter
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     