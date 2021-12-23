Chinese mainland reports 71 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 63 were reported in Shaanxi, four in Guangxi, two in Henan, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 71 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.

Of the new local cases, 63 were reported in Shaanxi, four in Guangxi, two in Henan, and one each in Zhejiang and Guangdong, the commission said.

Also reported were 29 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases or new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, it added.