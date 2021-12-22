News / Nation

Online rumors about fake banknote operation dispelled

Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
The People's Bank of China dispelled an online rumor on its official Weibo account on Wednesday of an insider privately printing huge quantities of banknotes.
Han Jing
Han Jing
  17:32 UTC+8, 2021-12-22       0
SSI ļʱ

The People's Bank of China dispelled an online rumor of an insider privately printing huge quantities of banknotes on its official Weibo account on Wednesday and has reported the matter to police.

The rumor, started by a woman surnamed Wen holding two 100-yuan banknotes printed in 1990 with the same codes, both being identified as authentic by a bank, began to go viral on Tuesday on several social media platforms.

The rumor developed later in the day that Chen Yaoming, an executive from the China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, surrendered himself to police for printing 2 trillion yuan (US$313.8 billion) of banknotes with duplicate numbers. It soon became a trending topic on Tuesday evening.

An official from the monetary gold and silver bureau of the People's Bank of China said that the printing and issuance of RMB notes abide by strict working procedures and technical standards.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection announced on December 8 that Chen Yaoming, Party committee member and director of the China Bank Note Printing and Minting Corporation, is currently under investigation for serious legal violations. Further details have not been released at this point.

Some netizens pointed out that the person creating the rumor didn't have common sense and had not even considered how heavy the huge quantities of banknotes are and how much space they would occupy. The violation of the law doesn't necessarily equate to printing banknotes in private, as the netizen put.

It's not the first time that the People's Bank of China has come out to refute a rumor. Rumormongers previously spreading false news about a cut in reserve requirement ratio and interest have been detained by police.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Weibo
Bank of China
SSI ļʱ
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     