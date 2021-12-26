News / Nation

Hong Kong reports 9 new imported COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-26       0
Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,589.
Xinhua
  19:15 UTC+8, 2021-12-26       0

Hong Kong's Center for Health Protection (CHP) reported nine new imported cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, taking the total tally of confirmed cases to 12,589.

Six of the cases involved mutant strains while the mutation test results of the remaining three cases are pending. The patients comprise three males and six females, aged 19 to 57.

A total of 97 cases have been reported in the past 14 days. One of them is an import-related case, while the rest are imported cases, according to the CHP.

Since the launch of the government inoculation program in late February, around 4.85 million people or 72.1 percent of the eligible population have taken at least one shot of the vaccine, while over 4.63 million or 68.8 percent of the eligible population are fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, a total of 344,983 people have taken the booster shot in Hong Kong as of 8:00 pm local time Saturday.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government expects the third-dose vaccination to cover about 1.86 million people.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     