Chinese mainland reports 162 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

The Chinese mainland on Sunday reported 162 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Monday.

Of the new local cases, 152 were reported in Shaanxi, seven in Guangxi, and one each in Zhejiang, Guangdong and Sichuan, the commission said.

Also reported were 38 new imported cases in nine provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

Four new suspected cases arriving from outside the mainland were reported, and no new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland had reached 101,277 by Sunday, including 2,158 patients still receiving treatment, of whom 13 were in severe conditions.

A total of 94,483 patients had been discharged from hospitals on the mainland, and 4,636 had died as a result of the virus.

A total of 27 asymptomatic cases were newly reported Sunday, all arriving from outside the mainland.