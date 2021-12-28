Chinese mainland reports 182 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

Of the new local cases, 180 were reported in Shaanxi, and one each in Zhejiang and Yunnan, the commission said.

The Chinese mainland on Monday reported 182 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Tuesday.

Also reported were 27 new imported cases in 10 provincial-level regions, according to the commission.

No new suspected cases and new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on the day, it added.