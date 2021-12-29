News / Nation

12.4m doses of Fosun Pharma-provided vaccines sent to Taiwan: mainland spokesperson

Xinhua
  14:21 UTC+8, 2021-12-29       0
Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches.
Imaginechina

A vial of the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech.

Around 12.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines provided by Shanghai-based Fosun Pharma have been delivered to Taiwan in 14 batches, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The 15th batch of 930,000 doses of the vaccine is expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of December, Ma Xiaoguang, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, said at a press conference.

Around 177,000 Taiwan compatriots on the mainland have received COVID-19 vaccines, with a total of 350,000 jabs administered as of December 15, Ma added.

The first batch of COVID-19 mRNA vaccines developed by Fosun Pharma and BioNTech was dispatched to Taiwan in early September.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

