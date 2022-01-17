Public transport to partly resume in virus-hit Xi'an

Xi'an, capital of northwest China's Shaanxi Province, will gradually resume the operation of public transportation after new infections showed signs of subsiding.

The city will gradually and orderly resume the operation of public transportation in low-risk areas from Tuesday, while transportation in medium- and high-risk areas will remain closed, according to the municipal department of transport.

The city reported five new locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases on Sunday. It has been six consecutive days that the cases have been found to be in single digits.

By Sunday, Xi'an had registered 2,049 local cases in the latest resurgence. Of these, 1,137 had recovered after treatment, said the city's health commission Monday.

Eight medium-risk areas in the city were adjusted to low-risk areas on Monday. At present, one high-risk area and nine medium-risk areas still remain in Xi'an.

Residents in medium- and high-risk areas with special needs, such as medical treatment, could call the hotline for online car-hailing and taxi services.