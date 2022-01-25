News / Nation

Overseas Chinese encouraged to draw wisdom from Chinese civilization

A senior Chinese official has called on overseas Chinese to draw wisdom from the enduring Chinese civilization in the face of global changes unseen in a century.
"The overseas Chinese will be well perceived in the world only when the Chinese civilization is correctly understood," Pan Yue, director of the Overseas Chinese Affairs Office of the State Council, said Tuesday.

Pan extended greetings to overseas Chinese as well as those who have returned to China and their families ahead of the upcoming Spring Festival, or the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Noting that 2021 marked the accomplishment of the first centenary goal of the Communist Party of China, Pan commended the contributions by generations of overseas Chinese over the past century.

Compatriots share the sentiments of overseas Chinese at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic continues to rage globally and the international situation remains complex with rising unilateralism and racism, Pan said.

Over the past year, China has provided COVID-19 vaccines to millions of overseas Chinese nationals working and studying in 180 countries and has stepped up assistance to overseas Chinese in need, Pan added.

The official said that the Chinese government will continue to forge a closer bond with overseas Chinese by improving online medical, administrative and cultural services, among others.

