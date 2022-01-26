News / Nation

1 new local COVID-19 case reported in Hangzhou

Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  14:58 UTC+8, 2022-01-26       0
The man, surnamed Gan, lives in a residential complex in the neighboring city's Xiaoshan District.
Chen Xiaoli
Chen Xiaoli
  14:58 UTC+8, 2022-01-26       0

Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, according to the city's information office.

The man, surnamed Gan, lives in a residential complex in Xiaoshan District's Yiqiao Town.

He tested positive for the coronavirus at a local hospital on January 25, and the result was verified by the city's center for disease control and prevention in the early morning of January 26.

Gan's close contacts have been put under medical observation.

With Spring Festival just around the corner, Hangzhou will see a new round of visitors.

Local authorities have carried out inspections focused on safety and pandemic prevention and control at key tourist sites such as star hotels and scenic spots.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the neighboring city will also offer incentives for migrant workers to stay put in Hangzhou during the holiday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     