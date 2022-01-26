1 new local COVID-19 case reported in Hangzhou

The man, surnamed Gan, lives in a residential complex in the neighboring city's Xiaoshan District.

Hangzhou in east China's Zhejiang Province reported one new locally transmitted COVID-19 case on Wednesday, according to the city's information office.

The man, surnamed Gan, lives in a residential complex in Xiaoshan District's Yiqiao Town.

He tested positive for the coronavirus at a local hospital on January 25, and the result was verified by the city's center for disease control and prevention in the early morning of January 26.

Gan's close contacts have been put under medical observation.

With Spring Festival just around the corner, Hangzhou will see a new round of visitors.

Local authorities have carried out inspections focused on safety and pandemic prevention and control at key tourist sites such as star hotels and scenic spots.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the neighboring city will also offer incentives for migrant workers to stay put in Hangzhou during the holiday.