Beijing classifies two more areas as at-risk for COVID-19 infection

Beijing has classified two new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19, as the city reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

Beijing has classified two new areas as medium-risk for COVID-19, as the city reported 15 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

From 4 pm Monday to 4 pm Tuesday, 12 confirmed cases and three asymptomatic cases were reported in Beijing, according to Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the municipal disease prevention and control center.

The city currently has one high-risk area and six medium-risk areas as a result of the latest resurgence.