Chinese ambassador, US business leaders vow to work for sound, stable China-US ties in Year of Tiger

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Sunday that they will work for the stable development of China-US relations in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and US business leaders said on Sunday that they will work for the stable development of China-US relations in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

"In the coming year of the tiger, we must have courage and vision," Qin said at an online reception for the Chinese New Year held by the Chinese Embassy.

"We should follow the agreement reached by the two Presidents in their virtual meeting last year, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, tackle difficulties head-on, and work for the sound and stable growth of China-US relations," Qin said, adding this is for the benefit of people of both countries and the whole world.

"Let's not forget the Flying Tigers and many other touching stories, and do our best to further our friendship in the new era," Qin said, referring to the group of American volunteer pilots, who went to China during World War II to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people to fight the invading Japanese troops.

In a congratulatory letter to the ambassador, former US President Jimmy Carter and Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander wrote that 43 years ago, then Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping visited the White House during the Chinese New Year.

Deng's visit and his meetings with US officials and citizens "laid a strong foundation for the new relationship to flourish in the coming decades," they wrote.

"We wish the Chinese people a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger and hope the bilateral relationship between the United States and China returns to peaceful and constructive engagement," they added.

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, said at the online reception that the tiger represents good health, vitality, and strength.

"We need these characteristics to improve the health of the peoples of the world and US-China relations," Orlins said. "I know that together we will strengthen US-China relations in the Year of the Tiger."

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said that during the last year "we saw continued strong top-line performance from our members," with an overwhelming majority showing profitability and a will to increase their investments in China.

"Now we embrace the tiger, who is known for competitiveness, but also for courage and ambition. That is the perfect analogy for the US-China commercial relationship in 2022," Allen said.

"We support the American business community in China to grow the US-China commercial relationship and support our shared prosperity," he added.