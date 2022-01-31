News / Nation

Chinese ambassador, US business leaders vow to work for sound, stable China-US ties in Year of Tiger

Xinhua
  16:57 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang said on Sunday that they will work for the stable development of China-US relations in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.
Xinhua
  16:57 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and US business leaders said on Sunday that they will work for the stable development of China-US relations in the upcoming Year of the Tiger.

"In the coming year of the tiger, we must have courage and vision," Qin said at an online reception for the Chinese New Year held by the Chinese Embassy.

"We should follow the agreement reached by the two Presidents in their virtual meeting last year, uphold the spirit of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, tackle difficulties head-on, and work for the sound and stable growth of China-US relations," Qin said, adding this is for the benefit of people of both countries and the whole world.

"Let's not forget the Flying Tigers and many other touching stories, and do our best to further our friendship in the new era," Qin said, referring to the group of American volunteer pilots, who went to China during World War II to stand shoulder to shoulder with the Chinese people to fight the invading Japanese troops.

In a congratulatory letter to the ambassador, former US President Jimmy Carter and Carter Center CEO Paige Alexander wrote that 43 years ago, then Chinese Vice Premier Deng Xiaoping visited the White House during the Chinese New Year.

Deng's visit and his meetings with US officials and citizens "laid a strong foundation for the new relationship to flourish in the coming decades," they wrote.

"We wish the Chinese people a happy and prosperous Year of the Tiger and hope the bilateral relationship between the United States and China returns to peaceful and constructive engagement," they added.

Stephen Orlins, president of the National Committee on US-China Relations, said at the online reception that the tiger represents good health, vitality, and strength.

"We need these characteristics to improve the health of the peoples of the world and US-China relations," Orlins said. "I know that together we will strengthen US-China relations in the Year of the Tiger."

Craig Allen, president of the US-China Business Council, said that during the last year "we saw continued strong top-line performance from our members," with an overwhelming majority showing profitability and a will to increase their investments in China.

"Now we embrace the tiger, who is known for competitiveness, but also for courage and ambition. That is the perfect analogy for the US-China commercial relationship in 2022," Allen said.

"We support the American business community in China to grow the US-China commercial relationship and support our shared prosperity," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     