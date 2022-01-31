News / Nation

Chinese mainland reports 40 new local COVID-19 cases

Xinhua
  15:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0
The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 54 on Saturday.
Xinhua
  15:02 UTC+8, 2022-01-31       0

The Chinese mainland reported 40 new locally-transmitted COVID-19 infections over the past day, down from 54 on Saturday.

Of the local cases reported Sunday, 24 were in the eastern province of Zhejiang; 11 in north China's Tianjin Municipality; three in Beijing, and one each in northeast China's Heilongjiang and central China's Henan, according to the latest data from the National Health Commission.

Besides, a total of 18 new imported COVID-19 cases were reported across the Chinese mainland on Sunday, compared with 27 the previous day.

Following the recovery of 147 patients on Sunday, the number of COVID-19 patients currently undergoing treatment has dropped to 1,937 from 2,026 a day earlier.

There have been no new COVID-19 deaths and the death toll has remained unchanged at 4,636 for more than a year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     