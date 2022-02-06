News / Nation

Beijing 2022 Main Media Center under strict closed loop, says official

The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is under strict closed-loop management and features rigorous COVID-19 countermeasures.
The Main Media Center (MMC) for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics is under strict closed-loop management and features rigorous COVID-19 countermeasures, Beijing 2022 organizers said on Sunday.

According to Chen Yu, executive deputy director of the MMC's venue operations team, the venue is separated from the city and operates well in security, transportation and COVID-19 prevention.

Chen added that all personnel and vehicles entering the MMC during the Games must have valid certificates, and people can only enter certain areas with access granted.

Staff and media in the MMC are asked to wait for shuttle buses in designated areas to ensure no contact with people outside the closed loop, Chen said.

Additionally, people in the MMC are required to take COVID-19 tests every day and the venue also conducts daily tests of environmental samples. Press conference halls and reception rooms are sterilized right after use.

Hand sanitizers are distributed at entrances and exits, elevators, dining halls and restrooms, Chen said.

