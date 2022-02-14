US free skier Hamill injured in women's slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022

American free skier Marin Hamill collapsed in the landing of her last big jump in the women's slopestyle qualification at Beijing 2022 on Monday.

AFP

The accident took place in the second run when Hamil, 20, had already guaranteed a final berth in her Olympic debut with the first-run score of 69.43 points.

Hamill laid down in the snow and could not move. The medical staff at the scene reached her immediately and offered emergency treatment. The stretcher came in a minute and took her to the medical center.

So far, it is still unclear how serious the injury is and if she can attend Tuesday's final.

Hamill had attended the women's free ski big air competition in Shougang, Beijing, and finished 14th with 132.25 points.