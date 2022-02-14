News / Nation

City takes a stand against counterfeit Longjing tea

Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0
Hangzhou government will officially implement the Hangzhou West Lake Longjing Tea Protection Regulation on March 1 to protect the authentic Longjing brand.
Wu Huixin
Wu Huixin
  13:42 UTC+8, 2022-02-14       0

Hangzhou government will officially implement the Hangzhou West Lake Longjing Tea Protection Regulation on March 1 to protect the authentic Longjing brand, since fake Longjing tea has affected Hangzhou local farmers' profits in recent years.

The regulation calls for the management of special identification codes for the tea, including company information, production year, unique serial numbers and anti-counterfeiting measures.

Local authorities have launched a digital management platform, ensuring that every production and sales procedure is under the government's supervision. The platform can track every code, and all statistics are shared among different authorities.

Local companies, workshops and farmers can apply for identification codes at a set time. However, they are prohibited from transferring, giving away or loaning the codes to others. Also, codes must be clearly labeled on tins.

Farmers who illegally use similar codes and names to mislead consumers will be fined up to 10,000 yuan (US$1,572). The punishment for companies is up to 50,000 yuan.

City takes a stand against counterfeit Longjing tea
The Xihu Scenic Area Management Committee / Ti Gong

A file photo of farmers picking Longjing tea leaves during the harvest season in March

Hangzhou rigidly designate the production area of authentic Longjing tea – extending to Hupao Pagoda and Maojiabu Village in the east, Yangfu Temple and Longmenkan and Hejia villages in the west, Shejing and Fushan villages in the south and Laodongyue Temple and Jinyujing Community in the north.

In a bid to protect tea plantations, Hangzhou will conduct a census every 10 years to supervise natural resources and set up archives for each piece of land. The regulation also stipulates fertilizer types that can be used on tea plantations. Farmers are encouraged to use organic fertilizer instead of synthetic ones.

The harvest season for Hangzhou Longjing tea officially begins in March, and the most tender leaves must be collected within several days. In order to protect farmers' interests, an image of legitimate codes will be disseminated to the public after the harvest.

City takes a stand against counterfeit Longjing tea
The Xihu Scenic Area Management Committee / Ti Gong

Farmers pick fresh tea leaves in a Longjing tea plantation in Hangzhou.

Longjing tea has been on the list of National Intangible Cultural Heritage for years. As a time-honored brand, its long-term development cannot carry on without the participation of skilled craftspeople. The new regulation clarifies the standards of tea-frying techniques and the qualification of top-notch craftspeople.

During the harvest season, tea leaves go through 10 hours of processing, including ventilating, drying, screening and frying, before being packaged in tins. Frying tea leaves by hand is considered the core of processing, since hand-fried leaves are more aromatic than their machine-fried counterparts.

After decades of practice, veteran farmers have devised a smooth and effective processing system. The new regulation authorized the government certified workers as "Hangzhou Craftspeople."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Su Yanxian
West Lake
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     