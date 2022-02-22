North China city reports 20 new local COVID-19 cases

Hohhot, capital of north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, reported 20 new locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases between midnight on Monday and 2 pm Tuesday, according to a press conference.

As of 2 pm, 199 local confirmed cases, including six severe cases and one critical case, had been registered in the city during the latest resurgence.

The confirmed cases are aged between 2 and 85, with 57 cases aged above 60 and six cases aged above 80.

The State Council joint prevention and control mechanism against COVID-19 has sent eight national-level medical experts to designated hospitals to offer guidance on diagnosis and treatment, said Wang Dawei, deputy director of the Hohhot center for disease control and prevention.